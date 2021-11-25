Authorities make narcotics arrest after searching house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant landed one man behind bars Wednesday.

The Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 6100 blk of SW 26th Ct. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the process.

Lashawn Kelley, 32, was booked for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute, and aggravated child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.