Advertisement

Authorities make narcotics arrest after searching house

Lashawn Kelley
Lashawn Kelley(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant landed one man behind bars Wednesday.

The Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 6100 blk of SW 26th Ct. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the process.

Lashawn Kelley, 32, was booked for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute, and aggravated child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were parked outside Topeka High School Tuesday morning after a teacher was...
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
Overbrook Police says a woman and her dog were attacked by three pit bulls early Tuesday...
1 pit bull killed, 2 others removed from Overbrook home after attack
If anyone knows who he belongs to is asked to call (620) 343-4225.
Emporia Police locate parents of child found
The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as...
Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police

Latest News

Winter Wonderland
2021 Winter Wonderland opens
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
The number of daily new COVID cases in Kansas continues an upward trend.
Kansas COVID-19 cases, clusters continue upward trend
The number of daily new COVID cases in Kansas continues an upward trend.
COVID cases continue climb heading into Thanksgiving holiday