Advertisement

2021 Winter Wonderland opens

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s officially time to have some fun at Winter Wonderland!

Wednesday night was the opening for the annual light display at Lake Shawnee.

Winter Wonderland is open nightly from 6-10 p.m. every night through December 31, even on holidays. Organizers suggest a $10 donation per vehicle for entry, proceeds of which go to TARC.

TARC provides services to children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were parked outside Topeka High School Tuesday morning after a teacher was...
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
Overbrook Police says a woman and her dog were attacked by three pit bulls early Tuesday...
1 pit bull killed, 2 others removed from Overbrook home after attack
If anyone knows who he belongs to is asked to call (620) 343-4225.
Emporia Police locate parents of child found
The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as...
Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police

Latest News

Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Lashawn Kelley
Authorities make narcotics arrest after searching house
The number of daily new COVID cases in Kansas continues an upward trend.
Kansas COVID-19 cases, clusters continue upward trend
The number of daily new COVID cases in Kansas continues an upward trend.
COVID cases continue climb heading into Thanksgiving holiday