2021 Winter Wonderland opens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s officially time to have some fun at Winter Wonderland!

Wednesday night was the opening for the annual light display at Lake Shawnee.

Winter Wonderland is open nightly from 6-10 p.m. every night through December 31, even on holidays. Organizers suggest a $10 donation per vehicle for entry, proceeds of which go to TARC.

TARC provides services to children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.