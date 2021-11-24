Woman injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to an area hospital after the car she was driving crashed and rolled Tuesday evening along a Lyon County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:12 p.m. on Interstate 35, about six miles east of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Pontiac G6 was southbound on I-35 when it left the roadway and entered the center median.

The car then overcorrected and went across both southbound lanes before it entered the north ditch.

The car rolled several times before coming to rest facing northeast.

The driver, Megan T. Blasi, 24, of Goddard, was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.

The patrol said Blasi, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

