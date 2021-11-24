Wednesday forecast: Mild today, chilly Thanksgiving tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 70s for many spots yesterday, today will be the transition day with a cold front pushing through with highs in the 50s and 60s. This brings the coldest day of the week on Thanksgiving where highs will be in the low-mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s!

It’s a brief cool down in the 40s tomorrow because we’re back in the 50s and 60s beginning on Friday which may even last all the way into the first part of December.

The other factor that may last through the first part of December is dry conditions. While it wasn’t a great chance of rain this evening it’s looking like an even lower chance of getting any rain in the WIBW viewing area so have removed tonight’s rain chance from the 8 day. There still remains a very low chance areas southeast of the turnpike may get a brief rain shower from sunset to midnight so consider yourself lucky if rain does develop but expect it to be less than 0.10″.

Normal High: 51/Normal Low: 30 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s from northwest to southeast. As a cold front pushes through that will shift winds from the southwest to the north. Gusts around 30 mph are expected for most of the day but there may be a window of a couple hours before the cold front pushes through where the winds are only around 10 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Thanksgiving: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s.

We’ll get back in the 20s again for Thursday night and depending if winds are closer to 5 mph or calm will depend on how cold it will get. Regardless, the sun on Friday and southwesterly winds gusting around 20 mph will help highs get back up near 60°.

A weak cold front pushes through Saturday so depending on the timing of the front will determine how warm it’ll be able to get Saturday. Sunday will be cooler but only dropping to seasonal temperatures.

There remains uncertainty how warm it gets next week with one model bringing another warm up for Monday and Tuesday while the other model keeps highs similar to if not just a few degrees warmer than Sunday. Right now the 8 day reflects more of an average of the two.

Taking Action:

Traveling still looks fine today: Just have to deal with the strong winds. This evening is when rain develops mainly southeast of I-35 and areas to the south and east.

While it will be sunny, it’ll be cold tomorrow. If you’re grilling your turkey outside make sure you’re setting up for a northerly wind so if any sparks fly off your grill it doesn’t go toward anything that can catch on fire including your house.

Black Friday shoppers: Bundle up in the morning but expect a beautiful afternoon.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.