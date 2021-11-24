Two Topeka men busted in child sex sting

Two Topeka men face multiple felony charges after they were busted in a human trafficking operation on Tuesday.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Maxwell L. Bergstrom, 32, and Thomas Gideon IV, 31, both of Topeka were taken into custody when they arrived to a residence thinking they were going to meet a 15-year-old girl who was home alone.

Officials say the two arrived at separate times.

The Sheriff’s Office says the operation was conducted in the City of Topeka with the intention to identify and arrest persons seeking to sexually exploit underage children.

Bergstrom, who is a registered sex offender, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for violating the offender registration act, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

Gideon was booked for electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.