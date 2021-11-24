Advertisement

Two Topeka men busted in child sex sting

Suspects lured to home in hopes of meeting 15-year-old girl
Maxwell Bergstrom (left) and Thomas Gideon IV (right) were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 after officials say they showed up to a home hoping to meet a 15-year-old girl(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Two Topeka men face multiple felony charges after they were busted in a human trafficking operation on Tuesday.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Maxwell L. Bergstrom, 32, and Thomas Gideon IV, 31, both of Topeka were taken into custody when they arrived to a residence thinking they were going to meet a 15-year-old girl who was home alone.

Officials say the two arrived at separate times.

The Sheriff’s Office says the operation was conducted in the City of Topeka with the intention to identify and arrest persons seeking to sexually exploit underage children.

Bergstrom, who is a registered sex offender, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for violating the offender registration act, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

Gideon was booked for electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

