Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teacher has passed away after he was found unresponsive in his classroom Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to Topeka High School just before 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found John Keller, 40, unresponsive. Life saving measures were preformed at the school, but Keller was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

In an email sent to parents, Principal Rebecca Morrisey confirmed the situation. She said the family have asked to not be contacted as they process Keller’s passing.

“They have asked that at this time we not contact them directly, but give them time to process his passing and find strength. Please uphold his wife and their three children in your thoughts and prayers. They are, and always will be Trojans, and we will do whatever is needed to support them in any way needed.”

The school indicated a mental health team would be available to students in need.

