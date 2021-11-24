Advertisement

Reliever Wade Davis retires after 13 major league seasons

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws against the Cleveland Indians during the...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free agent pitcher Wade Davis, a three-time All-Star, is retiring after 13 major league seasons at age 36.

His retirement was announced by his agency, Jet Sports, the Kansas City Royals said Wednesday. Davis played for the Royals in 2021 and helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series title.

“Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates and our organization as an elite competitor and a very classy person,” Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore said in a statement.

Davis was 63-55 with a 3.94 ERA and 141 saves in 161 chances over 88 starts and 469 relief appearances for Tampa Bay (2009-12), Kansas City (2013-16, 2021), the Chicago Cubs (2017) and Colorado (2018-20). He was an All-Star from 2015-17.

The right-hander was 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and eight saves in the postseason, including 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA and four saves for the Royals in 2014 and ‘15.

