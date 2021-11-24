Perry-Lecompton Elementary students help feed families for Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at a local elementary school are helping others enjoy a full turkey dinner for the holidays.

Students at Perry-Lecompton Elementary collaborated with community senior citizens and the Lecompton Methodist Food Bank to provide 30 Thanksgiving meals to area families.

Principal Mark Lamb said they were able to make it happen with a $1,500 grant from the Kansas Volunteers Commission.

“We wanted to do a project with our senior citizens group and the Lecompton Methodist Food Bank, in order to provide Thanksgiving meal,” Lamb said. “We weren’t sure how we going to be able to fund it, so we were looking around for grants. We came across the Kansas Volunteer Commission grant and earned it.”

The students also hand-decorated the boxes used to deliver the meals, which were all delivered last Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.