Advertisement

Pentagon plans to streamline UFO reports

The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.
The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.(Source: DOD/NAVAIR via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Are we alone?

The Pentagon now wants to streamline the way it looks into reports that we might not be.

The Defense Department plans to create a centralized group to handle all reports of UFO sightings.

The group will standardize the process of reporting those incidents across the military branches and other government agencies.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about more than 140 sightings, mostly by Navy pilots.

Officials did not find evidence of anything out of this world, or a major technological advancement by other countries.

But the report concluded those objects, most of them unexplained, may pose a national security threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were parked outside Topeka High School Tuesday morning after a teacher was...
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
If anyone knows who he belongs to is asked to call (620) 343-4225.
Emporia Police locate parents of child found
The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as...
Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team

Latest News

Maxwell Bergstrom (left) and Thomas Gideon IV (right) were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021...
Two Topeka men busted in child sex sting
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Rams owner Stan Kroenke is forced to pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed in 2017 by St....
$790M settlement in lawsuit over Rams’ St. Louis departure