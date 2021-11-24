Advertisement

No prison time for drunk-driving wreck that killed man, son

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man will not go to prison for a 2018 drunk-driving accident that killed an off-duty Wichita police officer and his young son.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a judge on Tuesday agreed to a plea agreement recommending three years of probation for James Dalrymple of Valley Center. The victims’ family gave their blessing to the sentence.

The accident happened on April 27, 2018, killing 37-year-old Stacey Woodson and his 10-year-old son, Braeden, who were on a motorcycle.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t relive” the crash, Dalrymple said in court.

In addition to probation, Dalrymple must pay Woodson’s widow $3,375 in restitution, complete 200 hours of community service, and attend addiction meetings and a victim’s panel.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High School
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as...
Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
If anyone knows who he belongs to is asked to call (620) 343-4225.
Emporia Police locate parents of child found

Latest News

CapFed employee volunteers gather at the bank's parking garage in Topeka ahead of delivering...
Capitol Federal continues Thanksgiving meal donation tradition
FILE - This March 2020, file photo, provided by Lionel Womack shows Womack at home in Kansas...
Ex-Kansas officer who sued sheriff’s deputy killed by police
A woman was taken to an area hospital after the car she was driving crashed and rolled Tuesday...
Woman injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Lyon County
We're saluting this Washburn Rural Junior for her skills at Aviation Camp.
Trained pilot and Good Kid Ainsley would actually like to become a veterinarian