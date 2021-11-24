No prison time for drunk-driving wreck that killed man, son

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man will not go to prison for a 2018 drunk-driving accident that killed an off-duty Wichita police officer and his young son.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a judge on Tuesday agreed to a plea agreement recommending three years of probation for James Dalrymple of Valley Center. The victims’ family gave their blessing to the sentence.

The accident happened on April 27, 2018, killing 37-year-old Stacey Woodson and his 10-year-old son, Braeden, who were on a motorcycle.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t relive” the crash, Dalrymple said in court.

In addition to probation, Dalrymple must pay Woodson’s widow $3,375 in restitution, complete 200 hours of community service, and attend addiction meetings and a victim’s panel.

