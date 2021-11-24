Advertisement

Murder charges filed in Topeka homicide

Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide...
Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide investigation in SE Topeka on Saturday.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a Topeka homicide last weekend.

Christopher Mendez, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Adrian Williams.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Mendez remains jailed on $1 million bond. Sentencing is scheduling for next Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania. They found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mendez was arrested at the location of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were parked outside Topeka High School Tuesday morning after a teacher was...
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
If anyone knows who he belongs to is asked to call (620) 343-4225.
Emporia Police locate parents of child found
The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as...
Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police
Alex Head was last seen in Dickinson Co. on Jan. 14, 2019.
Kansas sheriff revives search for Enterprise man missing nearly 3 years

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The students are helping 30 families.
Perry-Lecompton Elementary students help feed families for Thanksgiving
The students are helping 30 families.
Perry Lecompton Elementary students provide meals
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws against the Cleveland Indians during the...
Reliever Wade Davis retires after 13 major league seasons