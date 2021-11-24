Murder charges filed in Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a Topeka homicide last weekend.

Christopher Mendez, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Adrian Williams.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Mendez remains jailed on $1 million bond. Sentencing is scheduling for next Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania. They found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mendez was arrested at the location of the shooting.

