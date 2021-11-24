Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2020 wreck in stolen car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted for murder in a June 2020 fatal accident has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay.

In a release, Kagay said Darren Matthew Johnson was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday on the murder count, with a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole. Johnson was also sentenced to 94 months behind bars for the aggravated robbery charge, which will be served consecutively.

In May of 2021, Johnson was found guilty of Murder in the First Degree (or alternatively Murder in the Second Degree), Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, and Aggravated Robbery.

Johnson was the driver in a 2011 Kia Soul that was stolen in the early morning hours of June 22, 2020. Officials say the Kia crashed head-on with an oncoming truck while trying to flee police near 21st and Adams in Topeka.

Johnson’s passenger, Ricardo J. Rodriguez died in the crash.

A 20-year-old man has been identified as the fatality victim in a Monday morning crash near S.E. 21st and Adams in East Topeka.

