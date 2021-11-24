Independent engineering group recommends four Topeka fire stations be decommissioned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An outside design and engineer group says four Topeka fire stations need to go.

The city hired the group to assess all twelve current fire stations.

Their report found four with severe infrastructure issues, such as a cracked ceilings and rotted windows.

The group recommend decommissioning station 1 on NW Quincy, Station 4 on SW Clay, and Station 6 on NE Seward, and Station 7 at SW Oakley.

Station 7 is in councilwoman Karen Hiller’s district.

She said she hasn’t had much time to look at the 187-page report, but she says she would like the city to develop a plan for improvements.

Most of the stations have needed some maintenance,” said Hiller. “What we really need is and I’ve been saying this for a while, let’s get our comprehensive fire plan done, what services, what stations, all those things, so we can make good decisions on repairs to any of the stations.”

Another one of the stations is in council member Christna Valdivia- Alcala’s district, she said she was only recently made aware of the issues.

She said she hoped the next city manager would improve transparency and communication on issues like this.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.