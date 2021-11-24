Advertisement

Independent engineering group recommends four Topeka fire stations be decommissioned

Topeka Fire Station 7
Topeka Fire Station 7(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An outside design and engineer group says four Topeka fire stations need to go.

The city hired the group to assess all twelve current fire stations.

Their report found four with severe infrastructure issues, such as a cracked ceilings and rotted windows.

The group recommend decommissioning station 1 on NW Quincy, Station 4 on SW Clay, and Station 6 on NE Seward, and Station 7 at SW Oakley.

Station 7 is in councilwoman Karen Hiller’s district.

She said she hasn’t had much time to look at the 187-page report, but she says she would like the city to develop a plan for improvements.

Most of the stations have needed some maintenance,” said Hiller. “What we really need is and I’ve been saying this for a while, let’s get our comprehensive fire plan done, what services, what stations, all those things, so we can make good decisions on repairs to any of the stations.”

Another one of the stations is in council member Christna Valdivia- Alcala’s district, she said she was only recently made aware of the issues.

She said she hoped the next city manager would improve transparency and communication on issues like this.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
Steven Rule, Jr. grabs onto a ladder from an attic window as he surrenders to police.
Man taken into custody after southeast Topeka standoff
The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as...
Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police

Latest News

Former KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discusses his departure in an interview with 13 NEWS, Nov....
Dr. Lee Norman voices no regrets in discussing departure from KDHE
Former KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discusses his departure in an interview with 13 NEWS, Nov....
Dr. Lee Norman speaks about his dismissal from KDHE
Topeka High School
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Local businesses hustling for Small Business Saturday shoppers
Local businesses hustling for Small Business Saturday shoppers