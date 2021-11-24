Emporia Police searching for missing teen

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Dept. is asking for help locating a runaway teen who hasn’t been seen in a week.

Marlene Sarahi Geronimo-Juarez, 13, has been missing since Thursday, November 18.

Officials say she is primarily known as Marlene Geronimo.

Emporia Police say they have evidence indicating Geronimo was at an Emporia residence sometime last week, but is no longer there.

Marlene is 5′6″, 175 lbs, has long, black hair and brown eyes. She could also be wearing baggy clothes.

Anyone with information on Geronimo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Emporia Police Dept. (620) 343-4225, or submit an anonymous tip to the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers via phone (620) 342-2273, or online.

