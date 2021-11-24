Crews respond to basement fire just north of Topeka
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday morning just north of Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. at a single-story home at 425 N.W. Hamilton Lane. The location was just north of N.W. Menninger Road and Topeka Boulevard.
Soldier Township Fire Department crews made a quick stop on the fire, preventing it from spreading throughout the house.
Smoke was visible for about 30 minutes outside the residence.
No injuries were reported.
Additional details, including a cause and estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.
