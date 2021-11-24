Advertisement

Crews respond to basement fire just north of Topeka

Crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday morning at 425 N.W. Hamilton Lane, just north of...
Crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday morning at 425 N.W. Hamilton Lane, just north of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday morning just north of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. at a single-story home at 425 N.W. Hamilton Lane. The location was just north of N.W. Menninger Road and Topeka Boulevard.

Soldier Township Fire Department crews made a quick stop on the fire, preventing it from spreading throughout the house.

Smoke was visible for about 30 minutes outside the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including a cause and estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

