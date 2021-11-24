Advertisement

Chiefs’ Chris Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Following a dominating performance in Sunday’s 19-9 win over the Cowboys, he NFL has named Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jones posted five tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery Sunday. He now has 6.5 sacks on the season — one shy of his 2020 total.

The Houston-native has recorded 40.5 sacks since entering the league in 2016, good for the second most in the NFL among DTs.

The Chiefs have won four-straight to regain their spot atop the AFC West after starting the year 3-4. Kansas City has a bye this week and will return to action Sunday, Dec. 5 hosting the Broncos.

