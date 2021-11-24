Chiefs’ Chris Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Following a dominating performance in Sunday’s 19-9 win over the Cowboys, he NFL has named Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jones posted five tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery Sunday. He now has 6.5 sacks on the season — one shy of his 2020 total.

The Houston-native has recorded 40.5 sacks since entering the league in 2016, good for the second most in the NFL among DTs.

The Chiefs have won four-straight to regain their spot atop the AFC West after starting the year 3-4. Kansas City has a bye this week and will return to action Sunday, Dec. 5 hosting the Broncos.

