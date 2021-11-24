Capitol Federal continues Thanksgiving meal donation tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal continued its annual tradition of feeding families in need ahead of Thanksgiving this year.

This week, CapFed employee volunteers distributed 200 traditional Thanksgiving meals to families all across Kansas.

Spokesman Tom Hagen said 50 of those meals were delivered to Topeka-area homes.

Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus helps in the bank's annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. (Capitol Federal)

Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus said, “For more than 20 years, CapFed is proud to continue a tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals to our True Blue® communities. I sincerely thank our great employees for volunteering to deliver a traditional holiday meal to those in need. Thanksgiving represents giving back and giving thanks, and after the challenging times we’ve all been through, the holiday means that much more this year.”

CapFed says the meals were purchased at the Topeka Dillon’s at 21st and Fairlawn Rd.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.