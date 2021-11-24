Advertisement

1 pit bull killed, 2 others removed from Overbrook home after attack

By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - One pit bull has been killed, two others were removed from an Overbrook home after an incident on Tuesday.

Overbrook Police Dept. Chief Terry Hollingsworth said it started when three pit bulls attacked a dog in town. The pits then began attacking the dog’s owner as she attempted to shield her dog.

Hollingsworth said the pit bulls’ owner was able to restrain two of the dogs. The third was shot and killed by a neighbor who rushed over to help after the dog became aggressive towards him.

Chief Hollingsworth said the two pit bulls were removed from their owner Tuesday evening.

No word on if anyone was injured and no names have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

