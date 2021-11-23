Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with tomorrow staying mild before Thanksgiving brings the coldest day of the week. If there is any good news about the chilly Thanksgiving, it will be sunny.

Overall still seeing good agreement in the models through Sunday including the fact that most spots will remain dry. The only chance for precipitation will be rain Wednesday evening and for those areas that are lucky to get rain it likely will be less than 0.10″. Highest chance continues to be south of I-35 with a low chance up toward the turnpike. Even looking at the long term there aren’t any major storm systems that will be moving through to end the month or the start of December.

Normal High: 52/Normal Low: 30 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. South winds increasing by this afternoon to 20-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 15-30, gusts around 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. A cold front will be pushing through in the afternoon so areas up toward north-central KS will start to get a northerly wind in the afternoon and the farther east you are, winds remain out of the south all day. Gusts will be up to 30 mph. The cold front may also impact temperatures which means some areas could have falling temperatures during the afternoon. Speed of the front will be key.

Will keep the rain chance in for Wednesday evening so even though temperatures may get down in the upper 20s-low 30s, precipitation will be long gone before it gets cold enough for a changeover any winter precipitation.

For Thanksgiving Day, highs will be stuck in the low-mid 40s despite mostly sunny skies with gusts around 20 mph.

Another cold start for Friday morning before temperatures warm up Friday afternoon and stay above average for Saturday and Sunday.

There does remain differences in the models on the temperatures forecast early next week with one model bringing a (dry) cold front through Monday while the other model keeps it mild. Tuesday is expected to be cooler than Monday between the two models, it’s just a matter of how warm both days will be.

Taking Action:

An elevated fire danger exists due to the strong winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity. Avoid any activities that could spark a fire.

Traveling still looks good, especially within the central plains with strong winds being the only hazard. If you’re sticking around northeast KS it will be a chilly Thanksgiving but with sunny skies. If you plan on doing any Black Friday shopping, it’ll be a cold morning but a mild afternoon.



