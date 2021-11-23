Advertisement

Topeka Zoo reserves night for inclusive Zoo Lights

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday night was a very special invitation-only evening for Topeka Zoo Lights.

The Topeka Zoo was closed to the public, reserved solely for children with special needs in an event they call “Dream Night.” With some help from Capper Foundation, they re-made the exhibit to be friendlier to those who are sensory-challenged.

“Dream Night is just a little bit more relaxed atmosphere for them to come enjoy the lights, walk around the zoo, and enjoy this time with their family,” Sandy Crawford, with the Capper Foundation, said.

The families attending Dream Night say they appreciate care taken to include everybody.

“Everyone has their own way of doing things so being open to other people’s way of living and how they do things is really cool,” said Taryn, who was visiting the zoo with her sister.

Zoo Lights runs through December 26. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $7 for children under 12.

A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
