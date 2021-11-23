Topeka students design ornaments for Washington DC Tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas ornaments made by a group of Topeka students will take their place in the nation’s capital.

Students from Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic School made ornaments Tuesday to be placed on the National Christmas Tree Display in Washington DC.

The class was contacted last fall about a joint venture between the Education Department and National Park Service taking ornaments from a class in each state. Their teacher says it’s a once in a lifetime experience.

“I really just hope that they hold on to that memory of being able to create an ornament for a tree in the White House Christmas Park,” Art teacher Carrie Jo Gros said. “I mean that’s just really such a great opportunity and one that doesn’t come around very often, and so, I know that they’ll remember it for the rest of their lives.”

The tree lighting ceremony will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. December 5, on CBS.

