Students at Topeka Lutheran School are getting their hands dirty for a good cause

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Students at Topeka Lutheran School are serving up a way to feed families across the globe.

”We are packing food for usually for international families or kids actually who do not have healthy nutrition,” said Chris Francik, principal of Topeka Lutheran School.

Inside one bag, enough to feed up to six people.

”There are four main ingredients in these meals they are dry soy, rice, dried vegetables, and a vitamin powder that gives kids again in a global audience that a lot of kids are just malnutrition.”

Whether the students are in kindergarten or eighth grade, they are excited to help.

″We are doing kids against hunger and we are helping kids who are in need and need food and we are packing food for them,” said 4th grader, Campbell Robinson.

Francik says his students may be young, but they know the true meaning behind each bag of food.

“It’s showing them that we are part of a larger global community, that we can serve people that we will never meet with the love of Jesus and that they are never too young to be able to be helpful to their neighbor well it’s across the street or across the world.”

Francik says they hope to pack around 10,000 meals by end of the day.

