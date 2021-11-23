Advertisement

Sheriff issues warning after Morris Co. livestock thefts

Source: AP Images
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating two livestock thefts last week.

According to a release published on the agency’s Facebook page Nov. 18, the Sheriff’s Office says they have received reports of cattle stolen from property along K-4 Highway. One near Latimer and the other outside of Dwight.

Officials say the thieves are more than likely stealing the livestock at night.

The Sheriff’s Offices says if you suspect any of your livestock is stolen to report it immediately. They also suggest being careful to not disturb possible tire tracks or footprints left by thieves.

To report a theft contact the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health, Brands Program, and also complete and submit a stray/stolen report.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for the public to remain vigilant, especially at night, and report any suspicious activity.

