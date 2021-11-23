Advertisement

Sharp Honda donates to American Cancer Society

Sharp Honda presents American Cancer Society with check for over $6,000.
Sharp Honda presents American Cancer Society with check for over $6,000.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen and Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 22, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Cancer Society received a big check Monday to fight against breast cancer.

Sharp Honda presented a check of its donated portion from every car they sold in the month of October, reaching over $6,000.

Sharp Honda has partnered with ACS for the past seven years in their joint efforts to fight breast cancer. Steve Matukewicz, with Sharp Honda, said that this year has been quite the challenge.

“This month wasn’t that great because of the inventory problems,” said Matukewicz. “Everyone has but we still wanted to continue to support it, it’s a great thing and we didn’t want to stop, we didn’t want to let the people down because it is so important so we are just thankful we get to be a part of it, we get a lot out it too by helping.”

The Director of the American Cancer Society, Stephanie Weiter says not only is Honda donating to the cause, but they are also spreading awareness form breast cancer.

