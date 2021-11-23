Advertisement

Semi rear-ends schoolbus in southeast Kansas

No serious injuries were reported when a semitrailer rear-ended a school bus early Monday in Cherokee in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a semitrailer rear-ended a school bus carrying two adults and 21 children Monday morning in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 7:44 a.m. on K-7 highway at Magnolia Street, on the west side of the city of Cherokee. The location was about six miles southeast of Pittsburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Freightliner school bus that was northbound on K-7 and was slowing to make right t-- or east -- turn onto Magnolia Street when it was rear-ended by a 2021 Peterbilt semitrailer.

Jamee Shierk, 43, of Cherokee, a passenger on the school bus, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Shierk was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the school bus, Debra Sue Smith, 63, of Cherokee, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Smith was wearing a seat belt.

There were no reports of injuries to any of the children on the school bus.

The driver of the semi, Brian T. Nichols, 53, of Indianapolis, Ind., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Nichols was wearing his seat belt.

