Seaman grad named Big 12 Volleyball Rookie of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas freshman and Seaman High School alum Camryn Turner picked up her first career Big 12 honor Tuesday.

The conference named her the Rookie of the Week after helping lead the Jayhawks to a pair of wins over TCU.

The Topeka-native had a double-double in each match, finishing with 32 assists and 11 digs on Friday, Nov. 19, and 38 assists and 20 digs Saturday, Nov. 20. Turner also had a career-high six kills and four blocks in the second match of the weekend.

KU is back in action Nov. 26 and 27, closing the regular season with the Dillons Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan. Both matches against K-State start at 6:30 p.m.

