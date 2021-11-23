Advertisement

Schmidt joins fellow AGs blasting Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BEN & JERRY'S - Ben & Jerrys launches new Cereal Splashback ice cream...
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BEN & JERRY'S - Ben & Jerrys launches new Cereal Splashback ice cream flavors, Frozen Flakes, Cocoa Loco and Fruit Loot, on National Cereal Day, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, during a celebration at New Yorks Grand Central Terminal. The flavors are now available nationwide at Ben & Jerrys Scoop Shops. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Ben & Jerrys)(Diane Bondareff | AP Images for Ben & Jerry's)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and 11 other state attorneys general sent a letter to the Ben & Jerry’s parent company insisting they stop an Israel boycott that started four months ago.

Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, announced in July 2021 its decision to not renew their licensing agreement in the Israel region that expires in 2022.

According to a release from Schmidt’s office, Unilever said “it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Schmidt’s office says 33 states, including Kansas, enacted state statutes that prohibits the government procurement of contracts made with any companies that boycott Israel.

The letter lists certain states that have started applying statues against the Israeli boycott; such as, Texas, Arizona, New Jersey, New York and Florida.

Schmidt’s office also indicated that Unilever does business with nations like Iran, which has previously past called for the destruction of Israel, but Unilever has not made any decisions to boycott them.

The release accuses Unilever of attempting to side-step responsibility by indicating the boycott by Ben & Jerry’s was made by an independent board that makes decisions about their social mission.

Ben & Jerry’s does have on its website that they are a “wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
Steven Rule, Jr. grabs onto a ladder from an attic window as he surrenders to police.
Man taken into custody after southeast Topeka standoff
Curtis McCammon
Osage Co. authorities make meth arrest after traffic stop
The Kansas House of Represenatives gathered Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 during a special session over...
Kansas lawmakers approve agreement limiting COVID vaccine mandates

Latest News

Driver arrested after striking sheriff's cruiser head-on during East Topeka chase
Source: AP Images
Sheriff issues warning after Morris Co. livestock thefts
Brent Trout introduces new TPD Police Chief Bryan Wheeles at a media conference Tue. morning.
Bryan Wheeles introduced as Topeka's permanent Chief of Police
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka