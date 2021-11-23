Schmidt joins fellow AGs blasting Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and 11 other state attorneys general sent a letter to the Ben & Jerry’s parent company insisting they stop an Israel boycott that started four months ago.

Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, announced in July 2021 its decision to not renew their licensing agreement in the Israel region that expires in 2022.

According to a release from Schmidt’s office, Unilever said “it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Schmidt’s office says 33 states, including Kansas, enacted state statutes that prohibits the government procurement of contracts made with any companies that boycott Israel.

The letter lists certain states that have started applying statues against the Israeli boycott; such as, Texas, Arizona, New Jersey, New York and Florida.

Schmidt’s office also indicated that Unilever does business with nations like Iran, which has previously past called for the destruction of Israel, but Unilever has not made any decisions to boycott them.

The release accuses Unilever of attempting to side-step responsibility by indicating the boycott by Ben & Jerry’s was made by an independent board that makes decisions about their social mission.

Ben & Jerry’s does have on its website that they are a “wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever.”

