Royals Salvador Perez selected to First Team All-MLB team

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was selected to the All-MLB first team for the second straight season.

Perez had arguably his greatest statistical season this season. He tied for the Major League lead with 48 home runs in 2021. That mark of 48 home runs tied the single season franchise record set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez is the first Royals player to have at least a share of the league lead in homers.

His 121 RBI led the majors as well.

This marks the second time Perez has been named to the All-MLB First Team.

