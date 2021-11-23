Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was behind bars Tuesday morning following a vehicle chase in which a car being pursued struck a sheriff’s cruiser head-on in the Highland Park neighborhood of East Topeka, authorities said.

Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, identified as the driver of the car that fled from sheriff’s deputies, was located at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of S.E. Liberty Street, where she was taken into custody.

Deputy Abigail Christian, Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman, said Corona was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple felony offenses.

The pursuit started shortly after 1 a.m. near S.E. 22nd Street and S.E. Ohio Avenue when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a white 2008 Ford Fusion that had an expired license plate that didn’t belong to the car. Christian said.

The driver failed to stop for the deputy, and a chase ensued, Christian said.

The driver fled northbound on S.E. Kentucky Avenue before spinning aroun,d facing the deputy. The Ford then struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle head-on and continued east on S.E. 21st Street.

The driver drove through a fence, struck a tree just north of S.E. 18th Terrace and S.E. Indiana Avenue, then got out of the car and fled on foot.

Christian said a 42-year-old man who was a passenger in the Ford cooperated with officers and received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Multiple law enforcement officers, K9 units and a drone arrived to assist in the search for the driver.

Corona was located later Tuesday morning at the residence near in the 400 block of S.E. Liberty.

She was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a felony probation violation warrant n addition to offenses including fleeing or attempting to elude; interference with law enforcement; aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer; aggravated battery on a passenger; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; leaving the scene of an accident; expired vehicle registration; tag not assigned; criminal damage; no vehicle liability insurance; reckless driving; failure to signal a turn properly; and failure to stop at a stop sign.

The incident remained under investigation as of mid-morning Tuesday.

The Topeka Police Department also assisted with the case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.