No. 6 Washburn Volleyball named 5-seed in NCAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s volleyball team is going dancing for the 16th time in program history.

The No. 6 Ichabods (26-5) were named a 5-seed in the NCAA DII Volleyball Tournament. They will face 4-seed Winona State (28-4) in the first round.

MIAA foe Central Missouri earned a 1-seed in the region and will host. Nebraska-Kearney was named the 6-seed.

The 64-team tournament will be held at the Bob Martinez Athletics Center in Tampa, Fla. Dec. 9-11. Tickets are available here.

The Ichabods went 1-1 in last week’s MIAA Tournament with a sweep over Pittsburg State before falling in the semifinal match to No. 4 Northwest Missouri.

Winona State came in ranked tenth in the latest AVCA poll. Chris Herron’s squad is 5-5 against top-20 opponents this season.

