Advertisement

Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California

The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in...
The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in California.(US NAVY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the midst of the supply chain crisis, the U.S Navy has been called in to help with the backlog in California.

The Navy has partnered with the Oxnard Harbor District to assist in decrease congestion at Port Hueneme.

A standing joint use agreement allows the Navy to support commercial supply chain logistics when activated.

The agreement was activated in November to help reduce shipping congestion at Los Angeles County’s major ports.

It comes as tangled supply chains have boosted costs and limited the availability of everything from automobiles to clothing to toys.

Earlier this month, the White House launched a dashboard to track progress in easing the backlog of imported goods.

It’s aimed to address fears about inflation and hard-to-find goods heading into the holiday season.

The White House is also working to relax trucking regulations and persuade ports and railroads to operate around the clock.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide...
Suspect identified in Saturday morning homicide investigation in SE Topeka
Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe
Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe
Jeremy J. Nicholson, 27, of Topeka, Lance E. Blackwell-Shutts, 28, of Topeka, and Cale W....
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
Manhattan Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Tecumseh Road, across the street from...
Housefire in Manhattan causes $195K in damage

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Christmas parade massacre suspect facing multiple counts of homicide.
Christmas parade massacre suspect facing multiple counts of homicide
City of Topeka to seek community input on HUD funding