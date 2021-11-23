Advertisement

Man killed, 2 Kansas police officers injured in altercation

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A man was killed Monday and two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were injured in an altercation, authorities said.

Police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said police responded around 2:30 p.m. to Kansas City’s Coronado neighborhood after receiving a report that someone was standing in a road looking at the sky and jumping in front of traffic.

She said an altercation ensued and a gun was discharged. Chartrand said it wasn’t immediately clear who fired the weapon or whether it went off intentionally or accidentally.

She said the man who had been the focus of the police call died at a hospital and two officers also were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the man who died. Chartrand said police and the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened before or during the shooting to come forward.

