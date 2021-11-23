Advertisement

Local businesses hustling for Small Business Saturday shoppers

Local business owners and Greater Topeka Partnership representatives pose after doing "The Hustle" dance inside MB Addis and Co.
Local business owners and Greater Topeka Partnership representatives pose after doing "The Hustle" dance inside MB Addis and Co.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local businesses are getting ready for Small Business Saturday shoppers between Black Friday and Cyber Sunday. The initiative was launched in 2010.

Michele Billam of MB Addis and Company opened her doors at 923 South Kansas Avenue a few months ago. She said this Saturday is a great chance not only for her business to get more customers but all of Topeka as well.

“If everyone wanted jewelry every day to fill the stockings, I’d be fine but I do believe there are probably other things people want so it’s a collaborative effort for sure to make sure that everyone is involved and everyone has an opportunity to enjoy and have prosperous business all year,” said Billam.

Greater Topeka Partnership’s VP of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Laurie Pieper said they’re working hard to make sure everyone is prepared.

“Our local, small businesses are hustling for us this holiday shopping season, so we’re here to show our appreciation. We’re doing a little hustle ourselves,” she said before other other business owners and members of GTP did “The Hustle” dance inside MB Addis and Co.

“Even though I’m new, I’ve been in the industry a really long time so getting your name out is what I’m finding is the most important thing and really making people aware that you’re here,” said Billam.

Pieper said according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, $20 billion went to small businesses on the day last year. The SBA predicts 100 million consumers to shop and dine small this year.

“Did you know that for every dollar spent at a local, small business nearly 70% stays in the community,” she said. “By contrast, only about 43% of each dollar spent at the larger companies stay local.”

She’s focused on being prepared with supply shortages happening across the country.

Billam said they are offering promotions to get more people inside. They are offering a “Mimosas in Merriment” along with their gifts and events throughout the day Saturday.

For more information on Topeka small businesses, click here.

Downtown Topeka encourages residents to shop small this holiday season

