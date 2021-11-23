Kelly signs special session bill into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a bill that will make it easy for workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements and promises unemployment benefits to people who are fired after refusing the shots.

The CCR for HB 2001 was passed in a special session of the Kansas Legislature late Monday.

Kelly released the following statement upon announcing the bill’s signing:

“I have been clear that I believe it is too late to impose a federal standard. States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 for nearly two years. I know there are Kansans who believe this legislation goes too far, and there are others who believe this legislation doesn’t go far enough. But I was elected to lead, and leadership means seeking compromise,” Kelly said. “This bill is the result of compromise in action. Now that it is signed, we need to turn our attention towards pressing issues like growing our economy and passing my plan to Axe the Food Tax, so we can put money back into everyday Kansans’ pockets.”

Kansas lawmakers approve agreement limiting COVID vaccine mandates The Senate approved the compromise just before 11 p.m. with a vote of 24-11. The House followed suit about 15 minutes later, voting 77-34. Kansas to help workers resist Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates Kansas joins other states in resisting federal mandates from President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.