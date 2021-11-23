Kansas lawmakers poised to approve agreement limiting COVID vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers were nearing a vote late Monday on an agreement to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Republican House and Senate negotiators agreed to a compromise earlier in the evening, over the objections of Democrats appointed to the conference committee. That brought their report to the floor for a procedural move, before it could return for another vote later.

The House passed a bill earlier Monday that swapped a guarantee of unemployment benefits for fired workers, with a plan allowing the Kansas Dept. of Labor to investigate allegations of unlawful firings.

The senate passed a version, however, that did extend unemployment compensation to workers fired for refusing the vaccine. Negotiators agreed to include the unemployment piece, and allow more time for the KDOL to investigate grievances.

Both chambers also agreed to expand medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine, allowing people to object on moral grounds. However, they dropped a portion of the Senate version that would have prohibited private businesses from implementing vaccine mandates on their own, should the Biden administration’s federal mandate be struck down.

The House and Senate were re-convening late Monday to consider the agreement. If they do, it would go to Gov. Laura Kelly.

