K-State comeback falls short, ‘Cats lose 72-64 to No. 13 Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - K-State trailed by as many as 18 points against No. 13 Arkansas Monday night before rallying back to make it a two-possession game with under a minute to go.

The Wildcats’ second-half comeback bid fell short at the Hall of Fame Classic Kansas City, as the ‘Cats dropped their semifinal match to 72-64.

K-State shot 0-10 from three and turned the ball over eight times in the first half to dig themselves into an 18-point hole at the break, 42-24.

They would claw back in the second half, cutting the lead to just six with 54 seconds left on a Nijel Pack three-pointer.

That’s as close as K-State would get though, as Bruce Weber’s squad picked up their first loss of the season.

Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack led K-State scorers with 14 each, while Miguel grabbed a team-best 9 rebounds.

K-State will take on Illinois Tuesday to wrap up the Hall of Fame Classic; Arkansas will play Cincinnati.

