K-State comeback falls short, ‘Cats lose 72-64 to No. 13 Arkansas

Kansas State's Selton Miguel (3) shoots between Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney (5) and Connor Vanover...
Kansas State's Selton Miguel (3) shoots between Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney (5) and Connor Vanover (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - K-State trailed by as many as 18 points against No. 13 Arkansas Monday night before rallying back to make it a two-possession game with under a minute to go.

The Wildcats’ second-half comeback bid fell short at the Hall of Fame Classic Kansas City, as the ‘Cats dropped their semifinal match to 72-64.

K-State shot 0-10 from three and turned the ball over eight times in the first half to dig themselves into an 18-point hole at the break, 42-24.

They would claw back in the second half, cutting the lead to just six with 54 seconds left on a Nijel Pack three-pointer.

That’s as close as K-State would get though, as Bruce Weber’s squad picked up their first loss of the season.

Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack led K-State scorers with 14 each, while Miguel grabbed a team-best 9 rebounds.

K-State will take on Illinois Tuesday to wrap up the Hall of Fame Classic; Arkansas will play Cincinnati.

