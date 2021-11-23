Advertisement

Governor Kelly’s Christmas tree delivered to her front door

Governor Laura Kelly feeling her Christmas tree delivered to her from the Windy Knoll Tree Farm.
Governor Laura Kelly feeling her Christmas tree delivered to her from the Windy Knoll Tree Farm.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s home is more festive after receiving her Christmas tree from a Derby tree farm Tuesday morning.

The tree comes from Windy Knoll Tree Farm in Rose Hill, Kansas. Bob Grelinger with Windy Knoll said it’s a Derby address though.

Grelinger said the 8 and 1/2 foot tree is about 12-15 years old. He said they specially tagged the tree this year for Gov. Kelly and were going to charge someone $300 if someone were to take it.

The President of the Kansas Tree Growers Association Phil Wegman said it’s a special day to kick off the holiday season.

“It’s kind of a highlight in ways. It highlights the season’s beginning,” he said. “Most of us started selling our Christmas trees this coming Friday after thanksgiving. So this is a special time, special event and we’re glad to be here.”

Other tree enthusiasts and organizers were in attendance, including a member of the Trees for Troops organization.

There is a website to see available trees and tree farms across the state: click here

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
Steven Rule, Jr. grabs onto a ladder from an attic window as he surrenders to police.
Man taken into custody after southeast Topeka standoff
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
The Kansas House of Represenatives gathered Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 during a special session over...
Kansas lawmakers approve agreement limiting COVID vaccine mandates

Latest News

Live at Five
Local business owners and Greater Topeka Partnership representatives pose after doing "The...
Local businesses hustling for Small Business Saturday shoppers
Alex Head was last seen in Dickinson Co. on Jan. 14, 2019.
Kansas sheriff revives search for Enterprise man missing nearly 3 years
Berryton business owner admits to underreporting nearly $140,000 in income