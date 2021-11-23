Governor Kelly’s Christmas tree delivered to her front door

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s home is more festive after receiving her Christmas tree from a Derby tree farm Tuesday morning.

The tree comes from Windy Knoll Tree Farm in Rose Hill, Kansas. Bob Grelinger with Windy Knoll said it’s a Derby address though.

Grelinger said the 8 and 1/2 foot tree is about 12-15 years old. He said they specially tagged the tree this year for Gov. Kelly and were going to charge someone $300 if someone were to take it.

The President of the Kansas Tree Growers Association Phil Wegman said it’s a special day to kick off the holiday season.

“It’s kind of a highlight in ways. It highlights the season’s beginning,” he said. “Most of us started selling our Christmas trees this coming Friday after thanksgiving. So this is a special time, special event and we’re glad to be here.”

Other tree enthusiasts and organizers were in attendance, including a member of the Trees for Troops organization.

There is a website to see available trees and tree farms across the state: click here

