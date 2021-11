EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Dept. is searching for the parents of a young boy that was located on the city’s southeast side.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, the boy was found in the 100 block of Mechanic.

If anyone knows who he belongs to is asked to call (620) 343-4225.

