Vehicle fire in East Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning vehicle fire at an East Topeka mobile home park is under investigation.

Topeka Fire Department crews were sent around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday to the Coachlight East mobile home park at 3637 S.E. 6th Ave., where the blaze occurred.

Crews found a Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle on fire when they arrived.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly and prevented it from spreading to a mobile home which was only about 5 feet away.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to investigate the blaze, which did substantial damage to the vehicle.

Topeka police also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

