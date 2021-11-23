Advertisement

Community Thanksgiving Dinner asking public for non-perishables, drivers

By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 54th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is just days away and organizers are asking the community for help.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is in need of several non-perishable items.

Foundation President, David Braun says donations are down this year.

Non-perishable items needed are canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar, and brown sugar.

For the second year in a row, the meal won’t be served in the Agriculture Hall on the grounds of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Instead, volunteers will deliver meals to those who request them in advance.

Drivers are needed to help deliver the meals, especially for the last shift, 12-2 on Thanksgiving Day.

Braun says they only have about half of the drivers they need.

If you would like to volunteer for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner you can visit their website http://communitythanksgiving.org/volunteer/ or call their volunteer hotline (785) 354-1744.

Braun says if you would like to volunteer as a driver, you can call the Topeka Rescue Mission as well.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to 24 at the Agriculture Hall, located near S.W. 17th and Tyler streets.

