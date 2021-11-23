Advertisement

City of Topeka to seek community input on HUD funding

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is looking for community input on how to use funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban development.

The city has received over $2 million, a sum the city says is separate from American Rescue Plan funding.

City residents will have two opportunities to participate in virtual discussions on how to use the money: 9 a.m. on December 3, and 1 p.m. December 7.

You can call 785-368-4467 or email cwright@topeka-dot-org to get the required Zoom link, or to schedule a one-on-one session.

