City of Topeka to seek community input on HUD funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is looking for community input on how to use funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban development.

The city has received over $2 million, a sum the city says is separate from American Rescue Plan funding.

City residents will have two opportunities to participate in virtual discussions on how to use the money: 9 a.m. on December 3, and 1 p.m. December 7.

You can call 785-368-4467 or email cwright@topeka-dot-org to get the required Zoom link, or to schedule a one-on-one session.

