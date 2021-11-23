Advertisement

Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police

The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as Interim Chief for most of 2021.(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s City Manager announced Tuesday morning that interim Chief Bryan Wheeles will move into a permanent role as the city’s next police chief.

Wheeles assumed the interim role on January 1, 2021, after former Chief Bill Cochran retired.

Wheeles began his career with the Topeka Police Department in June of 1994 and served in several roles, including a patrol officer, a narcotics investigator, a homicide detective, a Sergeant in the Criminal Intelligence Unit, Lieutenant over Homicide/Special Victims Unit, Captain-Executive Officer, and the Deputy Chief of Police.

Topeka City Manager, Brent Trout, narrowed down the pool of applicants for Topeka’s police chief two weeks ago. Wheeles was among the four selected to interview. TPD Maj. Russell Klumpp, retired Wyandotte County officer Rance Quinn, and Detroit Police Capt. Sonia Russell were also considered.

All four went through interviews with professional and community panels. They also got to share their vision for the department with the community at a public meet and greet.

Some community members expressed concerns the process was rushed and did not solicit involvement from a wider cross-section of the community. However, others involved in the process felt a variety of views were considered.

