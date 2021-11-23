Advertisement

Berryton business owner admits to underreporting nearly $140,000 in income

(KY3)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business owner from Berryton has pleaded guilty for one county of making and subscribing a false income tax return.

According to the United States Dept. of Justice, Randall Brammell, 65, of Berryton, admitted to under-reporting $139,918 in gross business income for 2016.

The US Attorney’s Office, Dist. of Kansas says Brammell failed to tell his tax preparer about several business checks made out to him personally. Officials say Brammell cashed those checks instead of depositing into his business account.

Officials say Brammell owned and operated Brammell Construction Company and Lawn Mowing.

Sentencing is set for February 16, 2022; he faces up to three years in prison.

“Those who file honest, accurate returns can be assured that we will investigate and hold accountable those who don’t,” said Tyler Hatcher, Special Agent in Charge, St. Louis Field Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation.

