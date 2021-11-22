Woman seriously injured Sunday in Atchison County crash

NORTONVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Atchison County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:47 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of US-59 highway and Kiowa Road. The location was four miles north of Nortonville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling northeast on US-59 when it crossed the center line and went into the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck.

The patrol said the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to avoid the crash and the truck went onto the right shoulder.

The Ford continued into the path of the Chevrolet and struck it in the side on the shoulder of the roadway.

Both vehicles then went into the ditch and rolled.

The patrol said Teresa M. Lanfermann, 56, of Atchison, a passenger in the Chevrolet pickup truck, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Atchison Hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Paul H. Lanfermann II, 61, of Atchison, was reported to have possible injuries. He was transported to Atchison Hospital.

The patrol said both occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Ford, Dale E. Myers Jr., 47, and a passenger, Rolland Michael Schoepf, 50, both of Topeka, were reported to have possible injuries. Neither was transported to the hospital. The patrol said both occupants of the Ford were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.