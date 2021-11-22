Advertisement

Two killed Sunday in one-car crash in Norton County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were killed early Sunday when the car they were in crashed in Norton County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday on K-383 highway, about two miles east of the US-36 highway junction.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford Mustang was traveling west on K-383 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the car, which struck a guardrail on the north side of the highway.

The Mustang then continued into the north ditch before entering a field, where it rolled multiple times.

The Mustang then came to rest upside-down facing northwest in the field.

Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as Michael J. Dela Vega, 37, of Norton.

The passenger was identified as Andrew S. Campbell Sr. 44, of Colby.

Neither Dela Vega nor Campbell was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

