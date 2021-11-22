Advertisement

Topeka World War II veteran receives 100th birthday celebration

By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka man celebrated a milestone of life Sunday and received a special gift that honors his past.

Family and friends gathered at the Tecumseh shelter house to celebrate Joseph Frendle’s 100 hundredth birthday.

“We are just so proud that he is here, so blessed, and we just wanted to let him know how much we love him and appreciate,” said his daughter, Debbie Frendle.

“It means a whole lot, everybody that comes and says hello, they mean a lot,” said Joe Fredle.

Joseph Frendle says he has done a lot in his one hundred years, including serving his country in World War II.

“He served in the Battle of the Bulge and he doesn’t talk about it much,” said Debbie. It’s very hard and very painful for him to talk about it, but he was there he was an Army Medic.”

Joe received a special gift from a family friend who works with the veteran affairs’ medical center in Topeka.

Inside is a shell casing found after the Battle of the Bulge, forever reminding Joe and others of his sacrifice.

Joe’s daughter, Debbie says many people look up to her dad and she knows he’ll continue to inspire many others.

“He’s made an impact on all of our lives, he’s just one of those guys that everyone tries to be they try to be like him.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide...
Suspect identified in Saturday morning homicide investigation in SE Topeka
Jeremy J. Nicholson, 27, of Topeka, Lance E. Blackwell-Shutts, 28, of Topeka, and Cale W....
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
Lee Norman steps down as Kansas health secretary, months after internal dispute
FILE - (Source: Gray DC)
Sen. Marshall doubles down on dishonorable discharge amendment after no time left to discuss in passage of Defense Act
FILE - Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated...
After shooting ex-girlfriend, Topeka man convicted of battery, child sex crimes

Latest News

Topeka World War II veteran receives 100th birthday celebration
The 38th Annual Toys for Tots Ride is back collecting toys for children in need
The Toys for Tots Ride returns for its 38th year
The 38th Annual Toys for Tots Ride is back collecting toys for children in need
The 38th Annual Toys for Tots Ride is back collecting toys for children in need
Women tour a Clarion Lakes home at CASA's Homes for the Holidays.
CASA puts bow on Homes for the Holidays