Topeka World War II veteran receives 100th birthday celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka man celebrated a milestone of life Sunday and received a special gift that honors his past.

Family and friends gathered at the Tecumseh shelter house to celebrate Joseph Frendle’s 100 hundredth birthday.

“We are just so proud that he is here, so blessed, and we just wanted to let him know how much we love him and appreciate,” said his daughter, Debbie Frendle.

“It means a whole lot, everybody that comes and says hello, they mean a lot,” said Joe Fredle.

Joseph Frendle says he has done a lot in his one hundred years, including serving his country in World War II.

“He served in the Battle of the Bulge and he doesn’t talk about it much,” said Debbie. It’s very hard and very painful for him to talk about it, but he was there he was an Army Medic.”

Joe received a special gift from a family friend who works with the veteran affairs’ medical center in Topeka.

Inside is a shell casing found after the Battle of the Bulge, forever reminding Joe and others of his sacrifice.

Joe’s daughter, Debbie says many people look up to her dad and she knows he’ll continue to inspire many others.

“He’s made an impact on all of our lives, he’s just one of those guys that everyone tries to be they try to be like him.”

