Three pedestrian fatalities reported so far this year in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has seen three pedestrian fatalities so far this year, police officials said.

One of the fatalities occurred on an interstate highway; another on a railroad track; and another on a city street, authorities said.

The first fatal pedestrian incident was reported at 10:52 p.m. April 8 on Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit in west Topeka. Authorities said Ellen Keo, 28, was killed in the incident, which occurred on eastbound I-70 just east of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

The second fatal pedestrian incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. April 26 when a 55-year-old man was struck by a train at 153 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Additional information on that incident wasn’t available on Monday morning.

The third fatal pedestrian collision was reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of S.W. MacVicar. Police officials identified the victim as Gretchen Cabrera, 42.

No fatal pedestrian collisions have been reported so far in 2021 outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County.

