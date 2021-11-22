Sen. Moran tours Rescue Mission, speaks on Kansas homelessness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran spent the morning visiting homeless people around Topeka.

Sen. Moran also toured the Topeka Rescue Mission. He says that a lot of his work addressing hunger and shelter on a federal level sometimes overshadows the reality on a local level.

Moran also wanted to highlight organizations like the Topeka Rescue Mission that dedicate themselves to helping those who need it.

“What I learned from the Rescue Mission is they’re trying to connect with these people, develop a relationship, have a conversation, get to know them, to figure out if there are things they can do to change their life, or at least make it better,” Sen. Moran said.

Sen. Moran says it’s important to be thankful for what you have, and to help others when you can.

