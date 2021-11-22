Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs Monday night on WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Needing a little boost to get into the Christmas spirit? Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer returns to your televisions Monday night starting at 7 p.m. (central) on WIBW-13, Channel 13.

Debuting in 1964, Rudolph featured a hit theme song performed by Gene Autry. Fifty-four years later, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is the longest continuously running Christmas television special in history.

The show highlights the struggle of a reindeer with a bright red nose goes through life being mocked by his reindeer peers, until Santa Claus needs his help on a particularly foggy Christmas Eve.

