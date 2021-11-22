Advertisement

Person drives onto Manhattan soccer field, causing estimated $5,000 damage

A Manhattan soccer field sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage after a person drove onto the turf and spun the vehicle’s tires in an incident reported Friday morning, according to Riley County police officials.(KWCH)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan soccer field sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage after a person drove onto the turf and spun the vehicle’s tires in an incident reported Friday morning, authorities said.

A soccer goal also was destroyed in the incident, which was reported around 9:03 a.m. Friday at a field in the 800 block of Anneberg Circle, on the west side of Manhattan.

The victim in the incident was listed as the Manhattan Parks and Recreation department.

According to Riley County police officials, an unknown person drove onto the soccer field and “intentionally spun their tires, causing damage to the turf.”

Officials said the person “also struck and destroyed a soccer goal.”

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

